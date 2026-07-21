EVENING Christmas Jamboree by Kari Marie & guests featuring the music of Lorie Line

A rocking evening of Lorie Line arrangements performed on a baby grand piano & joined by musical friends of Fargo's very own girlwithapiano

Welcome to the Christmas Jamboree featuring Kari Marie del Rio & special guests at TAK Music Venue! Get ready for a night filled with festive cheer and incredible music. Join us on Friday, December 12, 2025 at 6:00 PM for the social hour and 7:00 PM for the show (Central Time) for a magical evening. Let's celebrate the holiday season together in style. Don't miss out on this unforgettable event featuring nearly two dozen Lorie Line arrangements of timeless songs of the season, presented in Kari's own unique style! This year's musical friends scheduled to appear include "Dakota Kate" Henne (violin, harmonica, mandolin), Todd Carlson (drums), Kris Ottem (bass), and Matt Aakre (guitar).

Long-standing partner Schmitt Music returns to provide the star of the show: an acoustic baby grand piano. Many thanks to this season's new sponsor, Golden Touch Moving, who has faithfully provided excellent piano moving services for all of the Christmas Jamboree concerts held at TAK.

During the social hour and through the first set of music, Deb's Corner Foods will be the official vendor for the evening, serving delicious food items and snacks to please the palates of carnivorous and vegetarian/vegan attendees alike. The venue will also have a variety of cold beverages available for purchase, including several options for adult libations (with proof of ID).

All ages are welcome at this show ~ Children under 7 are admitted FREE!

All ticket holders will have access to choosing a small round table to sit at for enjoying the social hour and performance. Each table fits up to four concertgoers. Seats will not be assigned and will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

General Admission: $12.50

ADA Admission: $12.50

VIP Admission: $20 - Special VIP section including the tables closest to the front; seats are unassigned.

General Admission TABLE: $60 - small round table reserved in the general admission section. Will seat up to 4 concertgoers. Price of the table includes admission to the event. Please note: All tables purchased will be assigned in the order that they were received

VIP TABLE: $90 - small round table reserved in the VIP section. Will seat up to 4 concertgoers. Price of the table includes admission to the event. Please note: All tables purchased will be assigned in the order that they were received

FRONT ROW TABLE: $115.50 - small round table reserved in the front row closest to the stage. Will seat up to 4 concertgoers. Price of the table includes admission to the event. Please note: All tables purchased will be assigned in the order that they were received

STUDENTS: Show your valid school ID card to receive $10 admission at the door!!! This includes Elementary, Junior/Senior High, College/University student identification cards.

Any remaining general admission tickets will be sold for $20 at the door (cash price; credit card fees apply to all at-the-door ticket sales)