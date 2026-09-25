Faith Lutheran Church annual Pie & Coffee Day

The Women of Faith Lutheran Church will be hosting a bazaar on Saturday, October 24 from 9 am to 2 pm at 1402 East Avenue C, Bismarck. The community can purchase a variety of homemade baked goods (including knoephla, kuchen and Swedish Rice Pudding), a wide variety of handcrafted items, quilts, cards and also White Elephant treasures. Soup and sandwiches will be served by the Youth. The profits from this event are shared with various missions within our church and community. (An elevator is located off the north parking lot entrance.)