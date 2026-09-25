Faith Lutheran Church annual Pie & Coffee Day
Faith Lutheran Church annual Pie & Coffee Day
The Women of Faith Lutheran Church will be hosting a bazaar on Saturday, October 24 from 9 am to 2 pm at 1402 East Avenue C, Bismarck. The community can purchase a variety of homemade baked goods (including knoephla, kuchen and Swedish Rice Pudding), a wide variety of handcrafted items, quilts, cards and also White Elephant treasures. Soup and sandwiches will be served by the Youth. The profits from this event are shared with various missions within our church and community. (An elevator is located off the north parking lot entrance.)
Faith Lutheran Church - Bismarck ND
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Faith Lutheran Church - Bismarck
7012232236
Faith Lutheran Church - Bismarck ND
1402 East Avenue CBismarck, North Dakota 58501
7012232236