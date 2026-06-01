Fargo Masonic Vendor & Craft Show
Fargo Masonic Vendor & Craft Show
Come to the vendor & craft show and support small businesses. The show will be from 11-3 and lunch will be served from 11-1. It all takes place at the Fargo Masonic Center, 1405 3rd St N Fargo. If you want to be a vendor, send an email to fargomasoniccenter@gmail.com
Fargo Masonic Center
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
fargomasoniccenter@gmail.com
Fargo Masonic Center
1405 3rd St NFargo, North Dakota 58102
(701) 235-7875
fargomasoniccenter@gmail.com