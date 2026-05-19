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FIFA World Cup Watch Party | Final

FIFA World Cup Watch Party | Final

come watch the Final Game of the FIFA World Cup livestream in downtown Fargo!

Folkways and American Outlaws Fargo are bringing the community together for the Final FIFA Game. It's free and family friendly.

Event Details
1 p.m. – Kickoff party (beverages available for purchase from Rosewild)
2 p.m. – Livestream begins

Bring your own chair or a blanket for seating.

Weather Plan
If needed, we’ll move indoors to Sidestreet Grille and Pub.

Discover more free, family-friendly events this summer at folkways.org

Broadway Square
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Folkways
https://folkways.org/
Broadway Square
201 Broadway
Fargo, North Dakota 58102