FIFA World Cup Watch Party | Final
FIFA World Cup Watch Party | Final
come watch the Final Game of the FIFA World Cup livestream in downtown Fargo!
Folkways and American Outlaws Fargo are bringing the community together for the Final FIFA Game. It's free and family friendly.
Event Details
1 p.m. – Kickoff party (beverages available for purchase from Rosewild)
2 p.m. – Livestream begins
Bring your own chair or a blanket for seating.
Weather Plan
If needed, we’ll move indoors to Sidestreet Grille and Pub.
Discover more free, family-friendly events this summer at folkways.org
Broadway Square
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Folkways
Broadway Square
201 BroadwayFargo, North Dakota 58102