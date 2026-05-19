FIFA World Cup Watch Party | Final

come watch the Final Game of the FIFA World Cup livestream in downtown Fargo!

Folkways and American Outlaws Fargo are bringing the community together for the Final FIFA Game. It's free and family friendly.

Event Details

1 p.m. – Kickoff party (beverages available for purchase from Rosewild)

2 p.m. – Livestream begins

Bring your own chair or a blanket for seating.

Weather Plan

If needed, we’ll move indoors to Sidestreet Grille and Pub.

Discover more free, family-friendly events this summer at folkways.org