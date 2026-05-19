FIFA World Cup Watch Party | Semifinal
FIFA World Cup Watch Party | Semifinal
Come watch the second Semifinal Game of the FIFA World Cup livestream in downtown Fargo!
Folkways and American Outlaws Fargo are bringing the community together for the second Semifinal match. It's free and family friendly.
Event Details
7 p.m. – Kickoff party (beverages available for purchase from Rosewild)
8 p.m. – Livestream begins
Bring your own chair or a blanket for seating.
Weather Plan
If needed, we’ll move indoors to Sidestreet Grille and Pub.
This is just the start! More World Cup watch parties (including USA matches, semifinals, and the final) are coming soon. Learn more at aofargo.com
Discover more free, family-friendly events this summer at folkways.org
Broadway Square
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Folkways
Broadway Square
201 BroadwayFargo, North Dakota 58102