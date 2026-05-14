FM Kicks Band - Summer Jazz Camp August Session - Third Session

Play jazz? This is for you. Never played jazz? This is for you. All concert band wind instruments (including flute, clarinet, Euphonium, etc.) and drum set, piano, bass, and guitar, are accepted. Each week builds on the last – registration for all three weeks is recommended.

The Kicks Band of Fargo Moorhead is pleased to announce open registration for musicians of all ages with two or more years of band experience. All wind instruments are accepted, including flute, clarinet, euphonium, etc. Space is limited for drums, piano, bass, and guitar; register early to secure a spot.

You will be performing in a jazz band/combo with others at a similar playing level, attending jazz history/listening/ear training sessions, studying jazz improvisation, and participating in a jazz combo or big band. No prior jazz experience is required.

Register at fmkicksband.com/summer-jazz-band/

This Activity is funded in part with an operating support grant from the Lake Region Arts Council through a Minnesota State Legislative appropriation.

This Activity is funded in part with an operating support grant from The Arts Partnership, Fargo.