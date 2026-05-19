‘Folk Music at the Fort’ set for July 18 at Fort Buford State Historic Site

Surround yourself with music and history during “Folk Music at the Fort” on Saturday, July 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Fort Buford State Historic Site near Williston.

Step inside the historic Fort Buford barracks for an afternoon of music, movement, and merriment inspired by the 19th century. This folk music program will feature period-appropriate tunes familiar to soldiers, families, and visitors on the frontier. Between musical sets, participants will be guided through simple, easy-to-learn social dances, offering a glimpse into how music and dance helped build community, relieve stress, and bring people together at frontier posts.

Admission is free but limited to 30 participants. Registration is required at FolkMusic.eventbrite.com by July 17. No prior musical or dance experience is necessary.

This event is part of the ND250 commemoration celebrating our country’s 250th birthday.

Fort Buford State Historic Site was one of several military posts established to protect overland and river routes used by immigrants settling the West. It operated from 1866 to 1895 and is probably best known as the place where Hunkpapa Lakota leader Sitting Bull relinquished his rifle to the U.S. government in 1881.

Fort Buford State Historic Site and the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center are managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. Both locations open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 30.

For more information, contact Outreach Coordinator Nicholas Kusnierek, shsbuford@nd.gov or 701.572.9034. All times listed are Central time. Find information about upcoming programs of the State Historical Society at history.nd.gov/events.