Folkways Christkindlmarkt Weekend 1

Join us for TWO WEEKENDS of festive cheer in the Outdoor Winter Wonderland, Gift Market, and Bier Hall with Drekker Brewing Company. With food, live musical performances, art demonstrations, holiday treats, and activities for the kids, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Entry is $10 per adult and allows unlimited re-entry throughout both weekends. Kids 17 and under enter FREE. Tickets are valid for all six event days.

November 20th, 21st, 22nd

Friday 12 - 9 pm

Saturday 12 - 9 pm

Sunday 12 - 6 pm

Full Event Schedule: coming soon!

Parking Map and Event Info: folkways.org/christkindlmarkt\

Tickets:

Entry is $10 per adult. Kids 17 and under enter FREE. Tickets are valid for all six event days, and allows unlimited re-entry throughout both weekends.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at Drekker's Brewhalla. Advanced ticket holders can skip the entry line and enter the event.

