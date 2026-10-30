Folkways Christkindlmarkt Weekend 2

Join us for festive cheer in the Outdoor Winter Wonderland, Gift Market, and Bier Hall with Drekker Brewing Company. With food, live musical performances, art demonstrations, holiday treats, and activities for the kids, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Entry is $10 per adult and allows unlimited re-entry throughout both weekends. Kids 17 and under enter FREE. Tickets are valid for all six event days.

November 27th, 28th, 29th

Friday 12 - 9 pm

Saturday 12 - 9 pm

Sunday 12 - 6 pm

Full Event Schedule: coming soon!

Parking Map and Event Info: folkways.org/christkindlmarkt

Tickets:

Entry is $10 per adult. Kids 17 and under enter FREE. Tickets are valid for all six event days and allow unlimited re-entry throughout both weekends.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance. Advanced ticket holders can skip the entry line and enter the event.