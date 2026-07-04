Frozen | Half-Day Dance Camp

School’s Out—Time for Fun!

Spend the day moving, creating, and enjoying crafts and activities at the studio. Camps are designed for dancers of all levels—no experience required! Discover what snowmen do in summer in this Frozen-themed adventure. Dance your way to Elsa’s ice castle and decorate a cape like Anna’s. Let your imagination soar through movement and play. Camps span two and a half hours each day and encompass various activities, such as dancing, craft sessions, and snack time. Participants are encouraged to bring their own snacks for the camp, while craft materials and tons of fun will be supplied. Secure your spot today!

