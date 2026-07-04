Frozen | Half-Day Dance Camp
Frozen | Half-Day Dance Camp
School’s Out—Time for Fun!
Spend the day moving, creating, and enjoying crafts and activities at the studio. Camps are designed for dancers of all levels—no experience required! Discover what snowmen do in summer in this Frozen-themed adventure. Dance your way to Elsa’s ice castle and decorate a cape like Anna’s. Let your imagination soar through movement and play. Camps span two and a half hours each day and encompass various activities, such as dancing, craft sessions, and snack time. Participants are encouraged to bring their own snacks for the camp, while craft materials and tons of fun will be supplied. Secure your spot today!
Northern Plains Dance
39
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 15 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Northern Plains Dance
7015300986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
Northern Plains Dance
1416 E Front AveBismarck, North Dakota 58504
701-530-0986
dance@northernplainsdance.org