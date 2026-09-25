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Haunted Halloween Party

Haunted Halloween Party

Haunted Halloween Party
Sun Oct 25
2–5pm
$5 per child
Tickets available at the door at the YMCA

So much festive fun it's frightening! Games, activities & prizes, Family Play Center, climbing wall, inflatable, photo ops & costumes encouraged. Bring your best zom-boys & ghouls to support healthy kids in our community!

www.bismarckymca.org

Missouri Valley Family YMCA
5
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Missouri Valley Family YMCA
7012551525
amberrae.bernhardt@bismarckymca.org
http://www.bismarckymca.org

Artist Group Info

amberrae.bernhardt@bismarckymca.org
Missouri Valley Family YMCA
1608 N Washington St.
Bismarck, North Dakota 58501
7012551525
amberrae.bernhardt@bismarckymca.org
http://www.bismarckymca.org