Midwinter Table: A Badlands Winter Dinner

Salted, smoked, cured, cellared, foraged. Midwinter Table is a seated dinner built around the foods that have carried people through Badlands winters. Executive Chef Candace Stock of Salt + Scoria traces a path from Indigenous foodways through homesteading and ranching to today's regional growers. Each course features a regional producer, who will be there to explain where the food came from. Hosted bar reception at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. Mountain. Ages 21 and older. Seating is limited to 75.