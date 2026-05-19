Blast off into learning at Mission to the Moon Preschool Discovery Hour! Little learners will explore planets, the moon, and stars through hands-on science, sensory play, and creative discovery.

Activities Include:

Be an astronaut!

Moon rocks and rockets

Creating constellations

and more!

May 13 & 16 | 9:00 to 9:45 AM at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science

Free Program | Best for ages 3–5

Please note: Special groups require prior booking.