DPI 'Project Bridge' to change how student data is collected and shared

North Dakota schools are changing how they collect data, to a system that could make that collection easier.

Many schools in North Dakota use what’s called “Power School.” But under what the state Department of Public Instruction has called “Project bridge,” they’re changing to a tool called “Infinite Campus.”

Why the change?

Tony Ambrose is a consultant working on the project. He said right now, local districts have spent a lot of time collecting data, that is sent to DPI or the federal government.

"Having them all being completely separate caused us a lot of challenges over the years," Ambrose said. "And it costs a lot of time, energy and effort by our districts to aggregate data on their own, prepare that information, and then send it to DPI, so that DPI can combine it, and do what we need to do with it."

Ambrose said more than two-thirds of the state’s school districts have gone through this conversion process – and he said the process should be completed by mid-July.