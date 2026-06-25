Arrest made in downtown Fargo homicide from last summer

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Azeem Holmes in downtown Fargo last summer.

Holmes was shot outside of the District 64 nightclub in Fargo on August 3, 2025.

Fargo Police Captain Matt Christensen says 22-year-old Javyon Allen was arrested in Minneapolis at 12:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon. He says Fargo PD has worked with the Metro Area Street Crimes Unit and US Marshalls Service on the case. Allen is being charged with murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Christensen says the investigation into the homicide continues, and police would still like assistance from the public.

"We're still making a plea to come forward with any information you have about this incident that could help our investigation. There are no winners in this situation. We have tragic loss of life, severe injuries, people in jail, and families of those involved and an entire community impacted by decisions that were made by those involved," Christensen said.

"This type of behavior cannot continue in our community, and it's our promise to continue to enforce public safety and ensure that our community is safe."

Police initially arrested Tyrque Jones for the murder of Holmes in December of last year, but Jones was cleared of charges after being interviewed. Christensen says information given by Jones led authorities to investigate other individuals.

A warrant was issued for Allen’s arrest in April of this year, but Christensen says the decision to not release that information to the public was necessary so as not to tip Allen off.

"We felt like, if we did that, then he would definitely know, whereas now he might think 'I'm getting away with this and they don't have me as a suspect,' which would hopefully lead him to not be trying to hide or do things that would keep him under the radar, he's just continue to do his normal routine."

Allen will appear in court in Minnesota before being extradited back to Fargo to face charges.

Christensen says individuals connected to the case do have affiliations with known street gangs, but that gang activity does not appear to be related to the murder of Holmes.