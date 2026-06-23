D'Ya NoDak: The calm before the storm?

When I started in the news business, it was tradition that, after the June primary, the political world would go silent until Labor Day weekend. And by “silent” – it meant the political ads would be infrequent.

I don’t know if this summer will follow that playbook, but I expect an increase in political advertising later this summer into early fall. No surprise there. But I do have to say: People will be engaged as election day draws near.

My joke has been that we in North Dakota pay attention to politics because we don’t have a pro sports team. But it is just a joke, because people here are interested in who’s running and what the issues are. And North Dakota still has one of the better voter turnout rates in the country.

More ‘personality’ in hosting

When our program manager Erik Deatherage asked me to read promos or special announcements live during Morning Edition, I agreed. It puts more personality in the news magazines. I miss the “old” days, when NPR anchors read some lighter headlines at the bottom of the hour, giving me a chance to quip or pun. (I hear the groans…)

I wondered if it works, and I got my answer a couple of weeks ago.

There was a promo for a Prairie Public television special on the singer Janis Ian, and I was to come in after with a live promo. So in the transition, I said, “If you learned the truth at 17, or are a society’s child, this will be a good show.”

Here’s why I said that: Ian’s first hit record was “Society’s Child.” Later, she hit with “At Seventeen.” And I wondered if listeners would get it. They (you) did — I had more than a few responses.

Why do I bring this up? Because radio is a personal medium. And it did my heart good to know that people are listening, and are enjoying it.