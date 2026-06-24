Deadline for Regional Workforce Impact Program approaching

Eligible organizations have just one more week to apply for the Regional Workforce Impact Program.

Katie Ralston Howe is Deputy Director of Commerce for North Dakota, as well as Workforce Director. She says the program has existed for three biennia, and has had meaningful impacts on workforce needs in the state.

For example, Ralston Howe says it has helped expand childcare in the state by more than two thousand slots, increasing childcare workers, and helping parents get into and move around in the state’s workforce.

She says the RWIP is making moves to support more creation and implementation of sector strategies with industry partners, chambers of commerce, regional councils and other entities to develop longer term strategies to build more and stronger workforce pipelines in North Dakota’s major industries.

"We're seeing a huge push at a national level for industry led workforce strategies, and so we're really excited about the opportunity for us to align at the state level with that national push for industry to be in the driver's seat when it comes to directing how state workforce systems are ensuring we have the workers we need, and those workers have the skills they need to support economic growth in North Dakota."

Applications are online at www.commerce.nd.gov. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, June 30.