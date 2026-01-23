Senate narrowly rejects 'free school meals' bill

The state Senate has rejected a measure that would provide free breakfast and lunch for school children.

The vote in the Senate was 22 in favor, 24 against.

An effort is underway for a state Constitutional amendment on the subject. And supporters say one of the main reasons for the Legislative bill was to give the Legislature some control over spending issues dealing with school lunches.

"I think most people assume that, if this passes, we will be paying for free lunch, continuing into the future," said Sen. Don Schiable (R-Mott), who co-sponsored the bill. "I would agree with that, except that if things really get different or change and get very difficult for the state, at least we would have an opportunity to decide how to manage state money."

Sen. Mark Enget (R-Powere lake) argued the voters should make this decision.

"THere is one very big benefit of the outcome being a Constitutional amendment," Enget said. "If we face that outcome, it is the people themselves that will need to recognize and choose to place a financial noose around their necks. They themselves will bear the burden of making a financially harmful decision, that ultimately forces the state to raise taxes to cover the ever-growing state budget."

Supporters of the initiated Constitutional amendment say they will continue their signature gathering efforts to get the measure on the ballot.