House approves paid-for school meals -- Senate takes it up next

The state Senate will now take up the measure to provide free breakfasts and lunches at school.

That vote will come this morning, after the House passed it Thursday 55 to 38.

Supporters talked about having this in statute, instead of in the Constitution, as an initiated measure is drafted, because that gives the Legislature more control over spending on the program.

Rep. Jim Jonas (R-West Fargo) is a co-sponsor of the measure. He said young families he’s talked with overwhelmingly supported the measure.

"I see this as a win for families," Jonas said. "I see it as a win for North Dakota property taxes. School lunches would be a big win for all our families."

Rep. Steve Vetter (R-Grand Forks) spoke against it. He said he doesn't think rich families should get the free meals.

"Nobody has a problem feeding Tiny Tim," Vetter said. "But nobody wants to give Scrooge a free lunch."

The senators on the Joint Appropriations Committee voted 8 to 7 to approve it, with 1 abstention.