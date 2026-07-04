Moana’s Adventure | Half-Day Dance Camp

School’s Out—Time for Fun!

Spend the day moving, creating, and enjoying crafts and activities at the studio. Camps are designed for dancers of all levels—no experience required! Set sail on a journey through Moana’s world, where the ocean, dance, and self-discovery come together. Explore the spirit of adventure through movement and storytelling. Celebrate bravery, friendship, and the joy of dancing. Camps span two and a half hours each day and encompass various activities, such as dancing, craft sessions, and snack time. Participants are encouraged to bring their own snacks for the camp, while craft materials and tons of fun will be supplied. Secure your spot today!

