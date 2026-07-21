MORNING Christmas Jamboree by Kari Marie & guests featuring the music of Lorie Line

A rocking hour of Lorie Line arrangements performed on a baby grand piano. Joined by musical friends of Fargo's very own girlwithapiano

Welcome to the 2nd Annual Christmas Jamboree featuring Kari Marie del Rio & special guests at TAK Music Venue! Get ready for a morning filled with festive cheer and incredible music. Join us on Friday, December 12, 2025 at 11:00AM (Central Time) for a magical time. Let's celebrate the holiday season together in style. Don't miss out on this unforgettable event featuring Lorie Line arrangements of timeless songs of the season, presented in Kari's own unique style! This year's musical friends scheduled to appear include "Dakota Kate" Henne (violin, harmonca, mandolin), Todd Carlson (drums), Kris Ottem (bass), and Matt Aakre (guitar).

Long-standing partner Schmitt Music returns to provide the star of the show: an acoustic baby grand piano. Many thanks to this season's new sponsor, Magic Touch Moving, who has faithfully provided excellent piano moving services for all of the Christmas Jamboree concerts held at TAK.

To start off the event, culinary delights from Deb's Corner Foods will be available for purchase! Deb returns as the official vendor for the evening, serving delicious meals and snacks to please the palates of carnivorous and vegetarian/vegan attendees alike. Deb's concessions will be available as soon as the doors open and will continue until supplies run out. The venue will also have a variety of cold beverages available for purchase. **The morning show is an alcohol-free event.**

MORNING SHOW EXCLUSIVE: Musician Meet and Greet social after the concert.

All ages are welcome at this show ~ Children under 7 are admitted FREE!

All ticketholders will have access to choosing a small round table to sit at for enjoying the social hour and performance. Each table fits up to four concertgoers. Seats will not be assigned and will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

General Admission: $10.00

ADA Admission: $10.00

VIP Admission: $15 - Special VIP section including the tables closest to the front; seats are unassigned

General Admission TABLE: $48 - small round table reserved in the general admission section. Will seat up to 4 concertgoers. Price of the table includes admission to the event. Please note: All tables purchased will be assigned in the order that they were received

VIP TABLE: $72 - small round table reserved in the VIP section. Will seat up to 4 concertgoers. Price of the table includes admission to the event. Please note: All tables purchased will be assigned in the order that they were received

FRONT ROW TABLE: $100.00 - small round table reserved in the front row closest to the stage. Will seat up to 4 concertgoers. Price of the table includes admission to the event. Please note: All tables purchased will be assigned in the order that they were received

Please Note: Student discount tickets are not available for the morning performance.

Any remaining general admission tickets will be sold for $15 at the door (cash price; credit card fees apply to all at-the-door ticket sales)