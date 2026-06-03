NDMOA Concerts in the Garden with Brett Newski and the Bad Inventions

OPENING BAND: The Shabbs

Tuesday, July 7, 6 – 8:30 pm in the Museum Sculpture Garden.

Brett Newski is back again this year, but this time with his full band, the Bad Inventions! Wisconsin indie rock mainstay Brett Newski & the Bad Inventions bring a collision of alt-country, Tom Petty, & 90’s alternative rock on their latest LP, ameriCONa (not on streaming). Newski is back with satirical humor, contrarian ethos, & the knack for creating anthems for outliers. The ep shows flourishes of Bob Dylan & Jonathan Richman, with production in the vein of Velvet Underground.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and take a place in the Museum’s Sculpture Garden. In addition to great music, you can purchase meals hot off the grill prepared by the Museum Cafe, and enjoy root beer floats, beer, & wine. Doors open at 5:30 pm, with opening bands taking the stage at 6 pm, and headliners at 7 pm.

Tickets:

Individual tickets $20, Members $15, Season pass $75 (includes 5 flex tickets). Free admission for children twelve and younger. Tickets are not concert-specific and can be used for any concert in the series. Help support the Series and become a Patron for $175. Or a band sponsor for $500.

Full Line-up at:

https://ndmoa.com/summer-concerts-in-the-garden/

ROAD CLOSURE: Centennial Drive — the north-south road along Nistler Hall and Merrifield Hall — will be closed from University Avenue to the Museum parking lot. Use alternate routes, 1) Take Strinden Rd to Campus Rd, or 2) Off Columbia Rd take 2nd Ave N to Cornell Street which turns into Campus Rd.

Parking is Free after 4 pm.

