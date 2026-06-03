NDMOA Concerts in the Garden with Brett Newski and the Bad Inventions
NDMOA Concerts in the Garden with Brett Newski and the Bad Inventions
NDMOA Concerts in the Garden with Brett Newski and the Bad Inventions
OPENING BAND: The Shabbs
Tuesday, July 7, 6 – 8:30 pm in the Museum Sculpture Garden.
Brett Newski is back again this year, but this time with his full band, the Bad Inventions! Wisconsin indie rock mainstay Brett Newski & the Bad Inventions bring a collision of alt-country, Tom Petty, & 90’s alternative rock on their latest LP, ameriCONa (not on streaming). Newski is back with satirical humor, contrarian ethos, & the knack for creating anthems for outliers. The ep shows flourishes of Bob Dylan & Jonathan Richman, with production in the vein of Velvet Underground.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket and take a place in the Museum’s Sculpture Garden. In addition to great music, you can purchase meals hot off the grill prepared by the Museum Cafe, and enjoy root beer floats, beer, & wine. Doors open at 5:30 pm, with opening bands taking the stage at 6 pm, and headliners at 7 pm.
Tickets:
Individual tickets $20, Members $15, Season pass $75 (includes 5 flex tickets). Free admission for children twelve and younger. Tickets are not concert-specific and can be used for any concert in the series. Help support the Series and become a Patron for $175. Or a band sponsor for $500.
Full Line-up at:
https://ndmoa.com/summer-concerts-in-the-garden/
ROAD CLOSURE: Centennial Drive — the north-south road along Nistler Hall and Merrifield Hall — will be closed from University Avenue to the Museum parking lot. Use alternate routes, 1) Take Strinden Rd to Campus Rd, or 2) Off Columbia Rd take 2nd Ave N to Cornell Street which turns into Campus Rd.
Parking is Free after 4 pm.