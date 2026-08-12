Night Bazaar Galactic Rodeo presented by Livewire
Night Bazaar Galactic Rodeo presented by Livewire
Experience a magical evening with food, music, art, and captivating performances!
This free, family-friendly event features local artists, makers, and vintage vendors, plus Galactic Rodeo-themed entertainment and activities. Dress up and join the adventure! \
This Night Bazaar is sponsored by Livewire.
Dress up and join the fun!
Entertainment
Mainstage Performances:
6:30pm - 8:15pm: Cliff Steep and The Runaway Trucks
8:30pm - 10:00 pm: Javi & The Brambled Hearts
Splash Pad Performances:
7:30pm-7:45pm: Frankin.Motion Fire Whip + Dart Performance
8:15pm-8:30pm: Frankin.Motion Fire Dart + Hot Foot Hunk Poi Performance
Other Activities:
Pierre the Mime
Roaming Rollerskater
Galactic Gazette Reporter
This event is free and family friendly.
More info at https://www.folkways.org/nightbazaar
Next Events: Night Bazaar: Spooky October 15th
Volunteer with us https://airtable.com/app3jeLPMazyN.../pag8qbMg2t8U2O8u7/form