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Night Bazaar Galactic Rodeo presented by Livewire

Night Bazaar Galactic Rodeo presented by Livewire

Experience a magical evening with food, music, art, and captivating performances!
This free, family-friendly event features local artists, makers, and vintage vendors, plus Galactic Rodeo-themed entertainment and activities. Dress up and join the adventure! \

This Night Bazaar is sponsored by Livewire.
Dress up and join the fun!
Entertainment
Mainstage Performances:
6:30pm - 8:15pm: Cliff Steep and The Runaway Trucks
8:30pm - 10:00 pm: Javi & The Brambled Hearts

Splash Pad Performances:
7:30pm-7:45pm: Frankin.Motion Fire Whip + Dart Performance
8:15pm-8:30pm: Frankin.Motion Fire Dart + Hot Foot Hunk Poi Performance

Other Activities:
Pierre the Mime
Roaming Rollerskater
Galactic Gazette Reporter

This event is free and family friendly.

More info at https://www.folkways.org/nightbazaar

Next Events: Night Bazaar: Spooky October 15th

Volunteer with us https://airtable.com/app3jeLPMazyN.../pag8qbMg2t8U2O8u7/form

Broadway Square
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Folkways
https://folkways.org/
Broadway Square
201 Broadway
Fargo, North Dakota 58102