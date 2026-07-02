‘North Dakota 250 Road Trip’ exhibit opens July 1 at North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum

Join us for the grand opening of North Dakota 250 Road Trip: Our American Story, starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on July 1, at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, enjoy light refreshments, live music by Mythtickle, face painting, Scouting America Pinewood Derby races, and opportunities to visit with agency curators, archivists, and community partners until 1 p.m.

Developed as part of the America250 commemoration, the free exhibit explores North Dakota’s significant role in the American story through themes of travel, migration, innovation, and community. Visitors can explore highlights of how North Dakota has influenced the nation and how the nation has shaped us, beginning with stories dating back to the 1770s from tribal nations.

“We designed this exhibit as a road trip through North Dakota’s past, present, and future,” Exhibitions Manager David Newell said. “We are encouraging people to discover new stories and explore places they haven’t visited yet.”

Plan your own road trips, contribute to the state’s story on a kiosk, research longtime owners of Centennial Farms, and learn how to explore your roots.

“This exhibit is an American story, a North Dakota story, and a personal story,” said Audience Engagement & Museums Director Kimberly Jondahl. “We invite people to dive into their own family histories using State Archives resources in the genealogy area. Do you know where your own people were in 1776?”

These programs are part of the ND250 commemoration celebrating our country’s 250th birthday.

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum, located at 612 E. Boulevard Ave. in Bismarck, is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit statemuseum.nd.gov or call 701.328.2666.

