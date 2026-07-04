Oh, the Places You’ll Dance!: A Dr Seuss Half-Day Dance Camp

School’s Out—Time for Fun!

Spend the day moving, creating, and enjoying crafts and activities at the studio. Camps are designed for dancers of all levels—no experience required! Enter a world where anything is possible! Inspired by the imaginative stories of Dr. Seuss, campers will dance, create, and explore as they journey through colorful worlds filled with adventure, curiosity, and creativity. It's a week of movement, imagination, and Seussical fun for dancers of all experience levels. Camps span two and a half hours each day and encompass various activities, such as dancing, craft sessions, and snack time. Participants are encouraged to bring their own snacks for the camp, while craft materials and tons of fun will be supplied. Secure your spot today!

