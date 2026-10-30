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Pancake Breakfast

Pancake Breakfast

The Masonic Building is having their pancake breakfast from 7-11 am. Cost is $10 for all you can eat buttermilk and swedish pancakes. Plus sausage and eggs at the Moorhead Masonic Family Center, 1815 11th St N Moorhead.

Moorhead Masonic Center
10
Every week through Mar 27, 2027.
Saturday: 07:00 AM - 11:00 AM
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Artist Group Info

deannah32@mnjd.org
Moorhead Masonic Center
1815 11th St N
Moorhead, Minnesota 56560
7012383173
deannah32@mnjd.org