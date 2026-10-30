Pancake Breakfast
Pancake Breakfast
The Masonic Building is having their pancake breakfast from 7-11 am. Cost is $10 for all you can eat buttermilk and swedish pancakes. Plus sausage and eggs at the Moorhead Masonic Family Center, 1815 11th St N Moorhead.
Moorhead Masonic Center
10
Every week through Mar 27, 2027.
Saturday: 07:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday: 07:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Artist Group Info
deannah32@mnjd.org
Moorhead Masonic Center
1815 11th St NMoorhead, Minnesota 56560
7012383173
deannah32@mnjd.org