The Cuckoo and The Clockmaker
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Christkindlmarkt | Prairie Public
Tay Calloway / Prairie Public
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Christkindlmarkt | Prairie Public
Tay Calloway / Prairie Public
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Christkindlmarkt | Prairie Public
Tay Calloway / Prairie Public
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Christkindlmarkt | Prairie Public
Tay Calloway / Prairie Public
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Christkindlmarkt | Prairie Public
Tay Calloway / Prairie Public
Why would a cuckoo bird want to live in a clock? Former Main Street co-host Ashley Thornburg has the answer, and it rhymes.
Tay Calloway visits Folkways’ Christkindlmarkt in Fargo, where Ashley and her builder husband, Zach, made a handmade puppet show from a 250-pound fireplace mantel, scraps left over from job sites and a lot of 3 a.m. writing. It’s a story about a curious egg, a hungry elf, a clockmaker, and the loneliness so many people feel at the holidays.