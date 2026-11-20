Why would a cuckoo bird want to live in a clock? Former Main Street co-host Ashley Thornburg has the answer, and it rhymes.

Tay Calloway visits Folkways’ Christkindlmarkt in Fargo, where Ashley and her builder husband, Zach, made a handmade puppet show from a 250-pound fireplace mantel, scraps left over from job sites and a lot of 3 a.m. writing. It’s a story about a curious egg, a hungry elf, a clockmaker, and the loneliness so many people feel at the holidays.