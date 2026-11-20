Jason McCoy is a parent and member of the Fargo S.A.F.E. Coalition. He says the coalition recently conducted a survey of likely Fargo voters. He says they wanted to see where Fargo residents stand on the idea of flavored commercial tobacco and nicotine products.

“The results were clear. 65% of Fargo voters said they support ending the sale of flavored tobacco products. Only 30% said they did not. To make this clear, 45% strongly encouraged us to move forward with this.”

McCoy says while the talks between city leaders and retailers is ongoing, there are times when the discussion has trailed off in the wrong direction.

“They wanted to change the ordinance. They wanted to blame kids. They wanted to put more vape detectors in. They wanted to make it a penalty on the children for falling for marketing.

And they wanted them to blame their parents and make the parents have to actually show up in court if their kid got caught vaping.”

McCoy says communities like Valley City have given strong support to a ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products and gave it strong support a second time after the ordinance was challenged. He says Clay County, Minnesota is another positive example.

“We had Moorhead that passed a flavored tobacco restriction and Dilworth also did something very similar. And the Clay County commissioners ended the sale of vaping products, period. And as they did that, we have seen our vaping rates drop from 24% to 8%.

Satiya Hamidi is a senior at Fargo Davies High School and wrapped up the event.

When it comes to vaping, Hamidi says she's seen friends struggle with nicotine addiction and every day she smells the flavored fumes from vaping when she goes into school bathrooms. Hamidi says she's calling on our adult leaders to put health over profits and make the decision to protect young people.

“I'm asking city leaders to listen to the voices of young people and concerns across our community because protecting youth. Protecting the future of our city should never be controversial.”