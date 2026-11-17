This week is the Great American Smokeout.

It’s a nationally recognized day originally launched 50 years ago by the American Cancer Society to help people quit smoking cigarettes.

Doreen Odera is a community health educator and tobacco treatment specialist at Fargo Cass Public Health. She says today, there are numerous products containing nicotine – including smokeless tobacco and vapes.

"You can quit any day, but this is a day you can jump on and have a bunch of other people quitting together - even if you quit smoking for one day, your lungs will thank you. One day at a time starts today."

Odera says vapes have offered a delivery of nicotine that is easily concealed, and can sometimes result in higher nicotine dependence.

She says at Fargo Cass Public Health, there are numerous options to help people safely wean themselves off of nicotine.

"We have patches, gums, lozenges - you can see which one you want to try. They're all medical grade and approved by FDA as a quitting, cessation product."

Odera also says counseling is offered to help support people in their efforts to quit. She says people can set up meetings to identify what triggers their cravings and help develop a strategy to get past them.

The Great American Smokeout is Thursday, November 19.