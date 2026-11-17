This week, North Dakota’s Department of Public Instruction held the North Dakota Student Legislative Summit — the first of its kind in North Dakota. High school students, along with parents, teachers, and school administrators held a two-day summit at the Capitol.

State school superintendent Levi Bachmeier said the summit would give students a voice in statewide policy discussions. The students were not invited to just take a tour of the Capitol building, but were also invited to work on potential legislation concerning artificial intelligence and educational technology. He told them to treat this as a recruiting trip, suggesting that they could be a legislator some day, especially in the era of term limits.

I had a chance to talk to some of the students. They were engaged, and hoping that lawmakers would take their opinions and concerns seriously. I think this promises to be a regular event.

Speaker of the North Dakota House

When I had heard that Rep. Brandy Pyle (R-Casselton) had been selected by the GOP House caucus to be Speaker of the House, I wondered how many women speakers we have had. It turns out Rep. Pyle would be the fourth woman speaker. You can read my short story on that here — thanks to the Legislative Council for its excellent resources, allowing me to find the answer quickly.

What ever happened to the term ‘bulletin’?

Call me old fashioned, but I have been thinking about this for some time now. To me, it seems the term “bulletin” has been replaced by “breaking news.”

Not that there’s anything wrong with that. But I still remember the day President Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas. I was home from school that day, with chicken pox, and was lying on the couch watching television with my grandmother. I still remember the screen lit up with the term BULLETIN, followed by a voice saying that President Kennedy had been shot. In later years, the term BULLETIN was replaced with SPECIAL REPORT. And then came BREAKING NEWS.

I’ve tried to find out when those changes happened, but have had no luck thus far.