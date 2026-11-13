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Casselton Republican in line to become the fourth woman to be Speaker of the North Dakota House

Prairie Public | By Dave Thompson
Published November 13, 2026 at 9:58 AM CST
State Capitol building
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State Capitol building

A Casselton legislator is in line to become the fourth woman in state history to serve as Speaker of the North Dakota House.

House Republicans have nominated Rep. Brandy Pyle for the speakership. She would replace Rep. Robin Weisz (R-Hurdsfield), since he was elected majority leader.

The first woman speaker was Rep. Minnie Craig (R) of Esmond, who served as speaker in the 1953 session. She was also the first woman to serve as speaker in a state Legislative House in the US.

In 1983, Rep. Patricia "Tish" Kelly (D-Fargo became speaker.

The most recent female speaker was Rep. Janet Wentz (R-Minot), who served as Speaker in the 2003 session.
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Dave Thompson
Dave Thompson has been saying "good morning" to public radio listeners in North Dakota since 1981, and under his watch, Prairie Public’s radio service has won more than 150 awards for news reporting. You can contact Dave at dthompson@prairiepublic.org.
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