Casselton Republican in line to become the fourth woman to be Speaker of the North Dakota House

A Casselton legislator is in line to become the fourth woman in state history to serve as Speaker of the North Dakota House.

House Republicans have nominated Rep. Brandy Pyle for the speakership. She would replace Rep. Robin Weisz (R-Hurdsfield), since he was elected majority leader.

The first woman speaker was Rep. Minnie Craig (R) of Esmond, who served as speaker in the 1953 session. She was also the first woman to serve as speaker in a state Legislative House in the US.

In 1983, Rep. Patricia "Tish" Kelly (D-Fargo became speaker.

The most recent female speaker was Rep. Janet Wentz (R-Minot), who served as Speaker in the 2003 session.