North Dakota’s World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims was observed last Friday.

The event was hosted by North Dakota’s Department of Transportation. Photos, flowers, keepsakes and handwritten notes were displayed at the State Capitol in Bismarck. The annual observance brought together family, friends and loved ones of North Dakotans who had lost their lives in traffic crashes.

Rachel Bitz is program manager for DOT’s Highway Safety Division. She says the day helps bring the focus away from traffic statistics, and back to the faces of those lost.

"We want the day to bring comfort to those who are grieving, and remind everyone why preventing traffic deaths matter. Every traffic death is a person, and a family forever changed."

As part of DOT’s statewide initiative to eliminate traffic crashes in the state, Bitz says the Vision Zero initiative works to identify what contributes to traffic fatalities. She says they then work on ways to educate the public so they can work together to prevent tragedies.

She says so far this year, numbers have been trending in the wrong direction.

"We're doing a little bit worse this year than we were at this time last year, unfortunately. Most recently we have lost 93 people in 84 traffic fatality crashes so far this year, where last year we were sitting at 75 people lost in 69 crashes. So this year is going a little bit worse obviously."

Bitz says they are working on the data as investigations wrap up to target core issues in education campaigns to make 2027 a better year, but anecdotally she says lane departures and incidents at intersections are a bit more deadly this year. She says speed, distractions, not using seat belts and driving impaired all make North Dakota’s roadways less safe.

But ultimately – Bitz says they aren’t looking to blame people. They just want motorists to operate on safer roads, and get to where they’re going safely.