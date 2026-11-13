Veterans Day observation brings those who served together with friends, family, and community

The Army Service Song, as played by the Red River Valley Veterans Concert Band, helped rally the more than 200 people who turned out for the Veterans Day ceremony at the Fargo Air Museum. Retired Marine John Dalziel was keynote speaker on the day. Along with discussing his service as a Marine, then an FBI agent, the Princeton, Minnesota native talked about the sacrifice made by American soldiers as well as their families. He says it's important to remember those we lost in the course of protecting our freedom. And with that, he made a challenge to those in attendance.

“…We have to live a life worthy of their sacrifice because otherwise it doesn't mean anything. So it's that challenge to continue service. It doesn't have to be in uniform. It can be a litany of things, the Boy Scouts, Houses for Humanity, just anything, giving back.”

Dalziel says along with observing events like Veterans Day, he also encourages the public to reach out and talk with our military veterans. He says there's a lot we can learn from each other. And sometimes, having something as simple as a casual chat can mean a lot to a veteran still having issues from their time in uniform. Dalziel says the number of veterans who die by suicide is shocking. He says every day in America, 17.7 veterans take their own life.

“…That is one every 81 minutes. Think of the time that you left your house and when you plan to get home. At least one, maybe two veterans will have taken their own life during that period.”

Dalziel says if there's one thing he hopes people take away from his speech, it would be this…

“Live a life worthy of their sacrifice.”