The first-ever North Dakota Student Legislative Summit was held in Bismarck Nov. 16th and 17th.

Students from high schools around the state came to look at potential legislation dealing with artificial intelligence and technology use in classrooms. They approved two draft bills, that will still need legislative sponsors.

The summit was sponsored by the Department of Public Instruction. State school superintendent Levi Bachmeier said he was "thrilled" with the summit.

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"My optimism for the future is sky-high, after hearing the respect and thoughtfulness, and the depth and passion that these young people brought to this summit," Bachmeier said. "I'm hopeful and optimistic — the first two words that come to mind."

At the start of the summit, Bachmeier told the students they were there to work, and he called it a "recruiting effort" to interest students in running for the Legislature someday. He said that will become more important, as term limits start to change the shape of the Legislature.

"I was really honored for the opportunity provided," said Addyson Rademacher-Nyame, a sophomore at Mandan High School. "It definitely gave light to something that involves me every day, and AI is a huge thing in school. Now I realize perspectives — not only just mine, but from across the state, which I thought was very cool, and it opened my mind a little bit more."

West Fargo Sheyenne student Abhi Gutalo called the experience "amazing."

"I competed in student congress for six years," Gutalo said. "This was something else — being a part of the actual Legislative process. This is something lawmakers are going to actually see, and it was such a cool experience>'

Bachmeier said he wats to make this a biannual event, held before lawmakers return to Bismarck for their Legislative session.