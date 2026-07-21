Pastime Activity Toxicity Halloween Eve rock show: System of a Down tribute

A fun Friday night filled with hits written by the legendary metal group System of a Down, performed by Fargo's premiere SOAD cover band

Welcome to the Pastime Activity Halloween Eve show at TAK Music Venue! Get ready for a spooktacular night filled with good music, good food, and a frightful amount of fun. Join us on October 30, 2026 at 7:15 PM (Central Time) for a thrilling evening you won't forget. Local goth metal group FAYRE begin the evening and then the Pastime Activity group are bringing their tribute show featuring two full sets of System of a Down songs with hits from all five albums. Come dressed in your best costume and enjoy a night of entertainment with friends or your family. Don't miss out on this holiday extravaganza!

FOR THE 2026 PERFORAMNCE - to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic album "TOXICITY", Pastime Activity will play the entire songlist in track order for their second set.

The night will once again feature culinary delights to purchase from Deb's Corner Foods! Deb returns as the official vendor for the evening, serving delicious meals and snacks to please the palates of carnivorous and vegetarian/vegan attendees alike. Deb's concessions will be available as soon as the doors open and will continue through the end of intermission or until supplies run out. The venue will also have a variety of cold beverages available for purchase, including plenty of options for attendees seeking adult libations from the bar (with proof of ID; to be verified at the door and 21+ wristband provided to be worn throughout the event).

All ticket holders will have access to using a table for enjoying the performance. Seated tables (small round, seats up to 4 patrons) are available as VIP tables during online presale only. General admission will include access to standing room and unreserved high-top tables (accommodates 2-3 patrons comfortably).

General Admission: $10 - For those that enjoy standing during a show, this ticket includes the tables closest to the back; tables are unassigned

ADA Admission: $10

VIP Table Admission: $15 - For those that enjoy sitting during a show, this ticket includes the round tables closest to the front. Seats will not be assigned and will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

FRONT ROW TABLES: $75 - small round table reserved in the row closest to the stage. Will seat up to four concertgoers. Price of the table includes admission for up to 4 persons to the event. All tables purchased will be assigned in the order that they were received, and will be reserved with the name of the ticket purchaser.

STUDENTS: Show your valid school ID to receive $10 admission at the door!!! This includes Junior/Senior High, and all College/University student identification cards.

Any remaining general admission tickets will be sold for $15 at the door (cash price; credit card fees apply to all at-the-door ticket sales)