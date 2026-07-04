Prairie Walks Series: Harmon Lake

Join us at Harmon Lake for our next Prairie Walk!

Our Prairie Walks Series is held on the last Tuesday of each month from May through August. Each walk features a new local landscape to explore with guided walks and hands-on STEMzone stations that bring North Dakota’s native grasslands to life.

Free Program | July 28th: 6:00 – 6:30 PM STEM activities, 6:30 PM begin walk

3244 Harmon Lake Rd, Mandan, ND 58554 | Meet at the West Picnic Shelter, located at 46.942470, -100.968603

Long pants and closed-toed shoes are recommended.