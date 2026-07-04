Prairie Walks Series: Harmon Lake
Prairie Walks Series: Harmon Lake
Join us at Harmon Lake for our next Prairie Walk!
Our Prairie Walks Series is held on the last Tuesday of each month from May through August. Each walk features a new local landscape to explore with guided walks and hands-on STEMzone stations that bring North Dakota’s native grasslands to life.
Free Program | July 28th: 6:00 – 6:30 PM STEM activities, 6:30 PM begin walk
3244 Harmon Lake Rd, Mandan, ND 58554 | Meet at the West Picnic Shelter, located at 46.942470, -100.968603
Long pants and closed-toed shoes are recommended.
Harmon Lake (46.942470, -100.968603)
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
7012581975
gscience@gscience.org
Harmon Lake (46.942470, -100.968603)
3244 Harmon Lake RoadMandan, North Dakota 58554