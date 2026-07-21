Raspberry Jam: the Carole King tribute event celebrating Tapestry & Music

Come join us for a night filled with soulful tunes at TAK Music Venue! We're celebrating the legendary Carole King with our annual tribute event, Raspberry Jam. Get ready to sing along to her timeless classics and enjoy a night of music and memories. This in-person event is a must-attend for any Carole King fan, for those who have loved her music for decades or those who are just getting familiar with this multi-Grammy award winning American songwriter and performer.

SPECIAL FOR THE 2026 PROGRAM --- The Raspberry Jam Band is honoring the 55th anniversary of both albums that were released in 1971: the iconic & influential "Tapestry" as well as King's third record, "Music", which was released a mere ten months after "Tapestry". To pay homage to the rich catalogue of influential chart-topping hits contained within the "Tapestry" songlist, the tunes from that album will be performed exclusively during the second set. Don't miss out on this unforgettable evening!

To start off the event, culinary delights from Deb's Corner Foods are available for purchase! Deb returns as the official vendor for the evening, serving delicious meals and snacks to please the palates of carnivorous and vegetarian/vegan attendees alike. Deb's concessions will be available as soon as the doors open and will continue through the end of intermission or until supplies run out. The venue will also have a variety of cold beverages available for purchase, including plenty of options for adult libations at the full-service bar (with proof of ID).

All ages are welcome at this show! Children under 7 attend for FREE!

All ticketholders will have access to a round or a hightop table for enjoying the social hour and performance. Seats are not assigned and will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

General Admission: $19.71

ADA Admission: $19.71

VIP Admission: $25 - Special VIP section including the tables closest to the front; seats are unassigned

FRONT ROW TABLES: $119.71 - small round table reserved in the row closest to the stage. Will seat up to four concertgoers. Price of the table includes admission for up to 4 persons to the event. All tables purchased will be assigned in the order that they were received, and will be reserved with the name of the ticket purchaser.

STUDENTS: Show your valid school ID to receive $10 admission at the door!!! This includes Elementary, Junior/Senior High, and all College/University student identification cards.

Any remaining general admission tickets will be sold for $25 at the door (cash price; credit card fees apply to all at-the-door ticket sales)

The Raspberry Jam Crew are pleased to partner with Schmitt Music for the third year in a row, and the star of the show will once again be the acoustic baby grand piano for this performance. Many thanks to our new partner Golden Touch Moving, who has faithfully provided excellent piano moving services for all of the Raspberry Jam events held at TAK.

To keep connected, please visit: www.facebook.com/RaspberryJamTributeBand

The current roster of the Raspberry Jam Band includes: Kari Marie del Rio (piano, vocals), Cayden Ganser (guitar), Matthew Tinjum (drums), Doug Neill (bass), and "Dakota Kate" Henne (harmonica, mandolin, violin). Featured vocalists include Andi Thoreson and Sarah Morrau. Several special guests will be joining the band throughout the evening, providing a full sound with a horns section and second keyboardist.

October 9, 2026, will mark the eighth presentation of the Raspberry Jam tribute show and the third year at TAK Music Venue, having been previously held at the former HoDo Lounge and Concordia College.