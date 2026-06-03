Red River Market
Red River Market
Join us downtown Fargo for the Red River Market. Shop from 60+ local vendors, including produce, meat, eggs, bakery, pantry items, household goods, and art.
Visit the Market:
Saturdays*, 10am-2pm
July 11- October 31
Broadway Square
201 Broadway, Downtown Fargo
*Except July 18th - the market will take place on Sunday, July 19th due to the Downtown Street Fair
Red River Market’s mission is to create a place where all people can experience the joys of local food.
We accept SNAP/EBT and match up to $15 per person! Visit the Red River Market information booth to learn more.
Visit redriver.market to view updates to programming and vendors.
*This event is a program of Folkways - a community nonprofit creating belonging in the Fargo-Moorhead Area.
Broadway Square
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Folkways
Broadway Square
201 BroadwayFargo, North Dakota 58102