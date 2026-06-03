Join us downtown Fargo for the Red River Market. Shop from 60+ local vendors, including produce, meat, eggs, bakery, pantry items, household goods, and art.

Visit the Market:

Saturdays*, 10am-2pm

July 11- October 31

Broadway Square

201 Broadway, Downtown Fargo

*Except July 18th - the market will take place on Sunday, July 19th due to the Downtown Street Fair

Red River Market’s mission is to create a place where all people can experience the joys of local food.

We accept SNAP/EBT and match up to $15 per person! Visit the Red River Market information booth to learn more.

Visit redriver.market to view updates to programming and vendors.

*This event is a program of Folkways - a community nonprofit creating belonging in the Fargo-Moorhead Area.

