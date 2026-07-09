Rods N Rock Car Show - 17th Annual

Our 17th annual car, pickup, antique tractor, and motorcycle show is back and bigger than ever, held in conjunction with the Grant County Fair in Carson, ND! Come for the car show, stay for the county fair--it's a perfect family-friendly day trip with plenty to do for everyone.

Event Highlights:

*NEW Category: Haulers & Trail Kings (for big rigs, SUVs, Jeeps, Suburbans, Broncos, vans, etc).

*Entertainment: Great food vendors, music, and a beer garden

*Main Attractions: Our legendary Burnout Contest and a $25,000 Hole-in-One Contest!

*For the Kids: A dedicated Junior Car Show booth where kids can "paint" a car and enter to win

*This year, we are proudly raising Alzheimer's Awareness to support local memory care.

Event Schedule & Details (Mountain Time):

*When: Saturday, August 15, 2026 | 9:00 AM 3:00 PM (MT)

*Spectator Admission: FREE!

*Vehicle Registration: $10 entry fee/vehicle

*Registration runs 9:00 AM 11:00 AM (MT)

*Awards Presentation: 2:00 PM (MT)

Trophies and cash prizes will be awarded for 1st through 3rd place across our 5 main categories: Car, Pickup, Motorcycle, Antique Tractor, and Haulers & Trail Kings. Plus, don't miss out on the Peoples Choice Award and Best of Era awards!

100% of registration proceeds are donated right back into our community, directly benefiting Roosevelt Public School and the local rural fire department.

For More Information & Pre-Registration:

Website: rodsnrockcarshow.com

Facebook: facebook.com/rodsnrock