School's Out Celebration
School's Out Celebration
Celebrate the start of summer break in wild style at the Red River Zoo during our School’s Out Celebration on Friday, June 5th from 11:00am–4:00pm!
No school means it’s time for fun, adventure, and making summer memories at the zoo. Guests can enjoy a full day of activities, animal experiences, and hands-on fun throughout the zoo. Pick up an Activity Passport and complete activities around the zoo to earn a FREE carousel ride!
Event activities include:
Leaf Impressions
Puzzle Challenge
Crepe Paper Flowers Enrichment
Pollination Station
Animal Sound Guessing Game
Plus enjoy:
Fun Animal Chats & Encounters
Carousel Rides
A full day exploring the zoo and your favorite animals
General admission rates apply. Zoo members receive free admission.
Kick off summer break with animals, activities, and family fun at the Red River Zoo!