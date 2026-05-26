Celebrate the start of summer break in wild style at the Red River Zoo during our School’s Out Celebration on Friday, June 5th from 11:00am–4:00pm!

No school means it’s time for fun, adventure, and making summer memories at the zoo. Guests can enjoy a full day of activities, animal experiences, and hands-on fun throughout the zoo. Pick up an Activity Passport and complete activities around the zoo to earn a FREE carousel ride!

Event activities include:

Leaf Impressions

Puzzle Challenge

Crepe Paper Flowers Enrichment

Pollination Station

Animal Sound Guessing Game

Plus enjoy:

Fun Animal Chats & Encounters

Carousel Rides

A full day exploring the zoo and your favorite animals

General admission rates apply. Zoo members receive free admission.

Kick off summer break with animals, activities, and family fun at the Red River Zoo!