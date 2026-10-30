Get ready for to play at Science of Play Preschool Discovery Hour! In recognition of Children’s Grief Awareness Month, this special program partners with ACM Healing With Play and Mandan Little Learners Play Lab to highlight how play can support children through experiences of grief and loss while giving them space to create and connect.

Activities Include:

Catch a butterfly

Build and invent new creations

Explore chain reactions and cause-and-effect

and more!

November 11 | 9:00 to 9:45 AM and 3:30 to 4:15 PM at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science

Free Program | Best for ages 3–5