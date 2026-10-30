Science of Play Preschool Discovery Hour
Science of Play Preschool Discovery Hour
Get ready for to play at Science of Play Preschool Discovery Hour! In recognition of Children’s Grief Awareness Month, this special program partners with ACM Healing With Play and Mandan Little Learners Play Lab to highlight how play can support children through experiences of grief and loss while giving them space to create and connect.
Activities Include:
Catch a butterfly
Build and invent new creations
Explore chain reactions and cause-and-effect
and more!
November 11 | 9:00 to 9:45 AM and 3:30 to 4:15 PM at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science
Free Program | Best for ages 3–5
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
03:30 PM - 04:15 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
7012581975
gscience@gscience.org
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
1600 Canary AvenueBismarck, North Dakota 58501