Skeleton Science Preschool Discovery Hour
Skeleton Science Preschool Discovery Hour
Get ready for some bone-chilling science at Skeleton Science Preschool Discovery Hour! Little learners will explore how our skeletons help us move, grow, and stay strong through hands-on activities and sensory play with our friends from Maximized Chiropractic.
Activities Include:
Splint stuffed animals with broken bones
Feed the skeleton healthy foods
Match the bones to x-rays
and more!
October 14 | 9:00 to 9:45 AM and 3:30 to 4:15 PM at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science
Free Program | Best for ages 3–5
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
09:00 AM - 09:45 AM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
7012581975
gscience@gscience.org
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
1600 Canary AvenueBismarck, North Dakota 58501