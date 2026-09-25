Get ready for some bone-chilling science at Skeleton Science Preschool Discovery Hour! Little learners will explore how our skeletons help us move, grow, and stay strong through hands-on activities and sensory play with our friends from Maximized Chiropractic.

Activities Include:

Splint stuffed animals with broken bones

Feed the skeleton healthy foods

Match the bones to x-rays

and more!

October 14 | 9:00 to 9:45 AM and 3:30 to 4:15 PM at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science

Free Program | Best for ages 3–5