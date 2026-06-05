STEM Trivia Night at Laughing Sun
STEM Trivia Night at Laughing Sun
Grab a drink, gather your team, and put your STEM knowledge to the test.
Join us on Tuesday, June 23rd, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at Laughing Sun Brewing Co. for an 21+ night of trivia and brews!
1023 E Front St, Bismarck, ND, 58504 | First question is asked at 7:00 PM
What to Expect:
STEM Trivia – Test your knowledge in science, technology, engineering, and math!
Friendly Competition – Bring your friends and win to become STEM Champions.
One Drink Included – Registration includes one drink token.
Pre-Registration Required
This event is for ages 21+
$25 per person (includes 1 drink token)
Laughing Sun Brewing
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
7012581975
gscience@gscience.org
Laughing Sun Brewing
1023 E Front AveBismarck, North Dakota