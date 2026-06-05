STEM Trivia Night at Laughing Sun

Grab a drink, gather your team, and put your STEM knowledge to the test.

Join us on Tuesday, June 23rd, from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at Laughing Sun Brewing Co. for an 21+ night of trivia and brews!

1023 E Front St, Bismarck, ND, 58504 | First question is asked at 7:00 PM

What to Expect:

STEM Trivia – Test your knowledge in science, technology, engineering, and math!

Friendly Competition – Bring your friends and win to become STEM Champions.

One Drink Included – Registration includes one drink token.

Pre-Registration Required

This event is for ages 21+

$25 per person (includes 1 drink token)