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Storybook Adventure | Half-Day Dance Camp

Storybook Adventure | Half-Day Dance Camp

School’s Out—Time for Fun!
Spend the day moving, creating, and enjoying crafts and activities at the studio. Camps are designed for dancers of all levels—no experience required! Open a book and let the adventure begin! This camp combines dance, creativity, and storytelling as campers explore exciting tales, imaginative worlds, and unforgettable characters. Along the way, they'll build confidence, make new friends, and discover the magic of bringing stories to life through movement. Camps span two and a half hours each day and encompass various activities, such as dancing, craft sessions, and snack time. Participants are encouraged to bring their own snacks for the camp, while craft materials and tons of fun will be supplied. Secure your spot today!

Northern Plains Dance
39
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 8 Nov 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Northern Plains Dance
7015300986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
https://www.northernplainsdance.org/tickets
Northern Plains Dance
1416 E Front Ave
Bismarck, North Dakota 58504
701-530-0986
dance@northernplainsdance.org
https://www.northernplainsdance.org