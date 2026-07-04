Storybook Adventure | Half-Day Dance Camp

School’s Out—Time for Fun!

Spend the day moving, creating, and enjoying crafts and activities at the studio. Camps are designed for dancers of all levels—no experience required! Open a book and let the adventure begin! This camp combines dance, creativity, and storytelling as campers explore exciting tales, imaginative worlds, and unforgettable characters. Along the way, they'll build confidence, make new friends, and discover the magic of bringing stories to life through movement. Camps span two and a half hours each day and encompass various activities, such as dancing, craft sessions, and snack time. Participants are encouraged to bring their own snacks for the camp, while craft materials and tons of fun will be supplied. Secure your spot today!

