Swedish Crayfish Party
Swedish Crayfish Party
Swedish Crayfish Party
Saturday, August 29, 5-7pm near Lake Park MN.
RSVP to Karen for directions and more information . 701-280-1184 land line, 701-367-5314 cell
karenraeerickson@gmail.com . This is a potluck , crayfish provided .
Event is sponsored by Swedish Cultural Heritage Society of the Red River Valley .
swedishsocietyrrv.com We are a non-profit 501(c)3 organization .
Karen's Lake Home near Near Lake Park Mn
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Swedish Cultural Heritage Society of the Red River Valley
701-561-3242
swedishsocietyrrv@gmail.com