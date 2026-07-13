Swedish Crayfish Party

Saturday, August 29, 5-7pm near Lake Park MN.

RSVP to Karen for directions and more information . 701-280-1184 land line, 701-367-5314 cell

karenraeerickson@gmail.com . This is a potluck , crayfish provided .

Event is sponsored by Swedish Cultural Heritage Society of the Red River Valley .

swedishsocietyrrv.com We are a non-profit 501(c)3 organization .

