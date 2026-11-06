Swedish Tjugondag Knut
Swedish Tjugondag Knut
Swedish Tjugondag Knut
Sunday, Jan 10, 4-7pm Faith United Methodist Church 909 19th Ave N Fargo
Those attending are asked to bring a potluck food items to share, sweet or savory .
We will be serving Swedish yellow pea soup and Swedish pancakes.
We will sing and dance around the Christmas tree, plunder the tree for treats , and
throw the Christmas tree out.
Event is Free and open to the public. Family friendly . Donations accepted.
info swedishsocietyrrv.com Terri 701-306-6554
Faith United Methodist Church
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 10 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Swedish Cultural Heritage Society of the Red River Valley
701-561-3242
swedishsocietyrrv@gmail.com
Faith United Methodist Church
909 19th Ave NFargo, North Dakota 58102
7012326844
office@fargofaithumc.org