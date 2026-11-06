Swedish Tjugondag Knut

Sunday, Jan 10, 4-7pm Faith United Methodist Church 909 19th Ave N Fargo

Those attending are asked to bring a potluck food items to share, sweet or savory .

We will be serving Swedish yellow pea soup and Swedish pancakes.

We will sing and dance around the Christmas tree, plunder the tree for treats , and

throw the Christmas tree out.

Event is Free and open to the public. Family friendly . Donations accepted.

info swedishsocietyrrv.com Terri 701-306-6554