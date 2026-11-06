Sweets with Santa

Sat Dec 5

1:30-4pm

$5 Per Person

Bismarck Y

Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/2yfzhy94

Please join us at the Y for a fun & festive holiday fundraiser! Bring your cameras & take pictures of your children with Santa. Kids will enjoy the Family Play Center, an inflatable & the climbing wall, a coloring contest & some tasty treats! Proceeds support Y for All community programs & services.

