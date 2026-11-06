Sweets with Santa
Sweets with Santa
Sat Dec 5
1:30-4pm
$5 Per Person
Bismarck Y
Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/2yfzhy94
Please join us at the Y for a fun & festive holiday fundraiser! Bring your cameras & take pictures of your children with Santa. Kids will enjoy the Family Play Center, an inflatable & the climbing wall, a coloring contest & some tasty treats! Proceeds support Y for All community programs & services.
Missouri Valley Family YMCA
5
01:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Missouri Valley Family YMCA
7012551525
amberrae.bernhardt@bismarckymca.org
Artist Group Info
amberrae.bernhardt@bismarckymca.org
Missouri Valley Family YMCA
1608 N Washington St.Bismarck, North Dakota 58501
7012551525
amberrae.bernhardt@bismarckymca.org