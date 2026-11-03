Ted Martin - FMVA Visual Talk - Plains Art Museum

FMVA Visual Talk at the Plains Art Museum on November 19th at 6:30pm with artist Ted Martin.

The talk is free and open to the public.

Address: Plains Art Museum, 704 1st Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102, USA

Date/Time: November 19, 2026, 6-7:30PM

Also coming up...

Gallery4 - Artists In Residence - Ted Martin + DMitry Lewman - Dual Exhibition is planned for November 1st, 2026 - January 31st, 2027

Ted Martin’s solo exhibition with The Rourke Art Gallery + Museum is planned for March 5th-April 4th, 2027