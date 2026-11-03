Ted Martin - FMVA Visual Talk - Plains Art Museum
Ted Martin - FMVA Visual Talk - Plains Art Museum
FMVA Visual Talk at the Plains Art Museum on November 19th at 6:30pm with artist Ted Martin.
The talk is free and open to the public.
Address: Plains Art Museum, 704 1st Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102, USA
Date/Time: November 19, 2026, 6-7:30PM
Also coming up...
Gallery4 - Artists In Residence - Ted Martin + DMitry Lewman - Dual Exhibition is planned for November 1st, 2026 - January 31st, 2027
Ted Martin’s solo exhibition with The Rourke Art Gallery + Museum is planned for March 5th-April 4th, 2027
Plains Art Museum
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Plains Art Museum
701-551-6100
Artist Group Info
Ted Martin
Graphite57701@gmail.com