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Ted Martin - FMVA Visual Talk - Plains Art Museum

Ted Martin - FMVA Visual Talk - Plains Art Museum

FMVA Visual Talk at the Plains Art Museum on November 19th at 6:30pm with artist Ted Martin.

The talk is free and open to the public.

Address: Plains Art Museum, 704 1st Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102, USA
Date/Time: November 19, 2026, 6-7:30PM

Also coming up...
Gallery4 - Artists In Residence - Ted Martin + DMitry Lewman - Dual Exhibition is planned for November 1st, 2026 - January 31st, 2027
Ted Martin’s solo exhibition with The Rourke Art Gallery + Museum is planned for March 5th-April 4th, 2027

Plains Art Museum
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Plains Art Museum
701-551-6100
https://plainsart.org

Artist Group Info

Ted Martin
Graphite57701@gmail.com
https://www.tedmartinart.com
Plains Art Museum
704 1st Ave. N.
Fargo, North Dakota 58102
plainsart.org