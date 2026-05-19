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That 60's Band - Free Concert

That 60's Band - Free Concert

That 60s Band is on a mission to transport you back in time with the iconic sounds of the 60s. Based out of Bismarck, That 60s Band travels the region performing at dances and special events. Specializing in dance tunes from the American Rock’n’Roll, the British Invasion, Motown, and Psychedelia, we bring the Swinging 60s to life. Join us on a nostalgic journey filled with groovy beats and timeless melodies!

General Sibley Park
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Bismarck Parks and Recreation District
7012221844
mwilland@bisparks.org
https://www.bisparks.org/

Artist Group Info

That 60's Band
www.that60sband.net
General Sibley Park
5001 S Washington St.
Bismarck, North Dakota 58504
7012221844
mwilland@bisparks.org
https://www.bisparks.org/facilities/general-sibley-park-campground/