That 60's Band - Free Concert
That 60's Band - Free Concert
That 60s Band is on a mission to transport you back in time with the iconic sounds of the 60s. Based out of Bismarck, That 60s Band travels the region performing at dances and special events. Specializing in dance tunes from the American Rock’n’Roll, the British Invasion, Motown, and Psychedelia, we bring the Swinging 60s to life. Join us on a nostalgic journey filled with groovy beats and timeless melodies!
General Sibley Park
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Bismarck Parks and Recreation District
7012221844
mwilland@bisparks.org
Artist Group Info
That 60's Band
General Sibley Park
5001 S Washington St.Bismarck, North Dakota 58504
7012221844
mwilland@bisparks.org