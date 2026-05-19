That 60's Band - Free Concert

That 60s Band is on a mission to transport you back in time with the iconic sounds of the 60s. Based out of Bismarck, That 60s Band travels the region performing at dances and special events. Specializing in dance tunes from the American Rock’n’Roll, the British Invasion, Motown, and Psychedelia, we bring the Swinging 60s to life. Join us on a nostalgic journey filled with groovy beats and timeless melodies!

